The best Cyber Monday 2022 laptop deals we could find

If you're still searching for the idea machine to be your next laptop, you're in luck. Cyber Monday laptop deals have discounted a number of our favorite notebooks, including those from Apple, Microsoft, ASUS and others. Shopping directly with these brands will give you the best customization options, so that's the best option if you're very particular about the amount of memory you want in your next laptop or you absolutely want a specific kind of display panel on the thing. But if you're willing to pick up a pre-configured notebook, you'll have even more discount options available from Amazon, Walmart and other retailers. Here are the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we found for 2022.

Apple MacBook Air M1

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Apple's M1-powered MacBook Air is down to $799 for Cyber Monday which is the best price we've seen. Although the M2 laptop is available now, the M1 machine remains a good option if you're upgrading from an aging Intel model. We gave it a score of 94 for its blazing fast performance, lovely Retina display and lack of fan noise.

Apple MacBook Air M2

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

The latest MacBook Air with the M2 chipset is down to $1,049 for Cyber Monday. While we still like the M1 air, the M2 is the notebook to get if you want the best performance possible in Apple's thinnest and lightest laptop. We gave it a score of 96 for its updated, even sleeker design, gorgeous 13.6-inch display, excellent performance and lack of fan noise.

Apple MacBook Pro

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,600 right now, or $400 off its usual price. There's an even steeper discount on the 16-inch MacBook Pro — $500 off, bringing it down to $2,000. Both of these are powered by Apple's M1 Pro chipset, and we gave them both scores of 92 for their powerful performance, stunning Liquid Retina XDR displays, numerous ports and solid battery lives.

ASUS ZenBook Duo

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

The 14-inch ZenBook Duo is $300 off for Cyber Monday, bringing the model with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SDD down to $800. This laptop is unique because it has a secondary 12.6-inch touchscreen above its keyboard that offers new ways to multitask while you also use its main, 14-inch FHD touch display. We gave this model a score of 84 for its improved dual-screen software, excellent build quality and strong performance. If you like this design and want something a bit more powerful, the ZenBook Pro Duo with a 15-inch OLED display, a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is $670 off and down to $1,730 for Cyber Monday.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2 is back down to $600 for Cyber Monday for a configuration with a Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. We gave this 12.4-inch notebook a score of 86 earlier this year, and it earned a spot in our guide to the best cheap Windows laptops. It impressed us with its slick design, bright screen, good battery life and USB-C charging.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Sam Rutherford/Engadget

The 13-inch Surface Laptop 5 with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is on sale for $1,000, which is the best price we've seen. We gave this machine a score of 83 for its elegant design, bright display, Thunderbolt 4 support and solid performance. We weren't as impressed by its 720p webcam and its non-backlit keyboard, but this notebook is definitely a step up from the Surface Laptop Go 2 and the better pick if you want a stronger machine as a daily driver.

Samsung Cyber Monday deals

Samsung

Samsung has extended its Black Friday deals into Cyber Monday, so you can still save hundreds on some of the brand's newest laptops. Machines in the Galaxy Book 2 series are up to $500 off depending on the model you choose, with one of the most affordable configurations being the 13-inch Galaxy Book 2 360 with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for only $650.

Microsoft Cyber Monday deals

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

A number of Surface laptops and bundles are on sale for Cyber Monday direct from Microsoft. The new Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5 are up to $200 and $300 off, respectively, while you can save more than $600 on Surface Laptop 4 bundles. We recommend checking out all of Microsoft's discounted bundles, because they are some of the best ways to get all of the things you'd need — like keyboard attachments, styluses and more — to make a Surface machine truly your own.

HP Cyber Monday deals

HP

HP's Cyber Monday offerings knock up to 71 percent off its doorbuster deals on laptops and other devices, plus you'll get free shipping sitewide. A number of solid laptops have been discounted, including the HP Pavilion 15 with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which you can grab for only $580. There's also the HP Chromebook x360 with an Intel Pentium processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that's only $290.

Dell Cyber Monday deals

Engadget

Dell has discounted a bunch of machines for Cyber Monday, including Alienware gaming gear and XPS laptops. Most of Dell's deals are available in "limited quantities," so it's a good idea to shop early today if you see something you like. This Alienware x15 R2 laptop with a Core i9 processor, NVIDIA RTX 3070 graphics, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage is down to $2,500, while this XPS 13 laptop with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is down to $999.

