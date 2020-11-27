The best laptop deals we could find for Black Friday

Dell XPS 13 Touch - $700

Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

The stellar XPS 13 Touch laptop is down to $700 for Black Friday. This particular model has a 10th-gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen. We gave the XPS 13 a score of 94 for its slim and attractive design, fast performance and comfortable keyboard.

Buy XPS 13 Touch at Dell - $700

Surface Laptop 3 - $995

Microsoft

The 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 is jut over $300 off right now, bringing a model with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage to $995. You can also get a whopping $300 off a more powerful model with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We gave the Surface Laptop 3 a score of 80 for its simple, clean design, lovely display and excellent keyboard and trackpad. The same models are also on sale at Microsoft’s online store, too.

Shop Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 sale

Buy Surface Laptop 3 (Core i5) at Amazon - $995 Buy Surface Laptop 3 (Core i7) at Amazon - $1,300

HP Spectre x360 13t - $950

Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

HP knocked $350 off this model of the Spectre x360 13t, bringing it down to $950. You’re getting a 10th-gen Core i7 processor in this laptop, along with 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen. The Spectre x360 has been one of our favorite flagship laptops for some time, and we gave it a score of 94 for its gorgeous design, solid frame, powerful performance and excellent keyboard. If you want an even more powerful model, Best Buy has the Spectre x360 15 with a 4K touchscreen, Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce MX330 graphics for $1,100.

Buy Spectre x360 13 at HP - $949 Buy HP Spectre x360 15 (4K) at Best Buy - $1,100

Razer Blade 15 Base - $1,450

Engadget

A powerful gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 Base, is down to $1,450 right now, which is only $50 more than the record low price we’ve seen it hit before. You’ll get a 10th-gen Core i7 processor in this model, along with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics and a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It may still be a lot to spend on a laptop, but for what you get, it’s a great value at this sale price.

Buy Razer Blade 15 Base at Amazon - $1,450

ASUS Zenbook 14 - $700

ASUS

The sleek ASUS Zenbook 14 is down to $700 for Black Friday, which is $100 off its normal price. These models only came out a couple of months ago, and this one in particular runs on a 10th-gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You’re also getting a 14-inch 1080p display and a trackpad that doubles as a calculator.

Buy ASUS Zenbook 14 at Amazon - $700

HP Envy x360 15 - $639

HP

HP has the Envy x360 15 laptop for $220 off, bringing it to $639. And you’re getting a pretty powerful model, too — this one has a Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD with 16GB of Optane memory. It also comes with an FHD touchscreen and an included active pen, the latter of which typically costs extra when you’re buying a convertible laptop.

Buy Envy x360 at HP - $669

Galaxy Book Flex - $1,200

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

The Galaxy Book Flex is one of the prettiest laptops Samsung has come out with in a while and now a high-end model is on sale for $1,200, or $200 off its normal price. This one has a 10-gen Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 15.6-inch QLED touchscreen. We gave the Flex a score of 87 for its lovely design, comfortable keyboard, built-in S Pen and a trackpad that can charge other devices wirelessly.

Buy Galaxy Book Flex at Best Buy - $1,200

Lenovo Chromebook Duet - $230

Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Lenovo’s new Chromebook Duet two-in-1 Chromebook is down to $230 for Black Friday. This model has a MediaTek Helio P60T processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. While not for everyone, the Chromebook Duet makes a great couch device for all-purpose Chromebook for those that only really need it for the basics. We gave the Duet a score of 79 for its included detachable keyboard plus good performance and battery life.

Buy Chromebook Duet at Lenovo - $230

HP Chromebook x360 - $379

HP

This powerful HP Chromebook x360 is $250 off for Black Friday. You’ll get a Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM (double what most Chromebooks have) and 64GB of storage. It’s a great option if you’re a Chrome OS fan but want a more high-end device that can handle harder workloads.

Buy Chromebook x360 at Best Buy - $379

