The best Amazon Prime Day laptop and tablet deals from Apple, Lenovo, Razer and others

If you're in need of a new laptop for work or for the upcoming school year, you could grab one for less on Prime Day. Amazon has discounted a bunch of notebooks from Lenovo, HP, Acer, Razer and others, and you'll find plenty of options both at the high and low ends of the price spectrum.

Buying a laptop from Amazon can be a bit of a toss up, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't consider doing so. While you won't find as many configurations of any given laptop on Amazon as you would on the manufacturer's site, Amazon's steep discounts often make up for that. If you're fine choosing from a few pre-made configs, check out the Prime Day sales to see if you can get what you need for less. If you'd rather build your machine from scratch with the exact specs you want, consider going straight to the source. Besides, plenty of brands are having their own sale events to compete with Prime Day. Here are the best deals on laptops and tablets we found for Prime Day 2022.

iPad

The 10.2-inch iPad is down to $299. We gave it a score of 86 for its improved performance, excellent battery life, better front-facing camera and increased base storage.

iPad Air M1

Apple's latest iPad Air with the M1 chipset is on sale for $570. We gave it a score of 90 for its extremely fast performance, improved front camera and excellent battery life.

iPad Pros

The latest 11-inch iPad Pro has dropped to $699. We gave it and the 12.9-inch model a score of 87 for their powerful performance thanks to the M1 chipset, lovely displays and Center Stage cameras.

Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook

Lenovo's Flex 5 Chromebook is down to just about $210 right now, or 38 percent off its normal price. This model runs on an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. We like this machine for its good screen, comfortable keyboard, excellent battery life and solid performance.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 has been discounted to $1,173, or 27 percent off its normal rate. This particular model has a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. We gave it a score of 85 for its lovely display, premium build quality and long battery life.

Razer Blade 14

This powerful version of the Razer Blade 14 is 18 percent off and down to $2,285. It runs on an 8-core Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It earned a score of 84 from us for its sturdy yet premium design, powerful CPU and GPU, bright display and its multitude of ports.

MSI Stealth 15M gaming laptop

The MSI Stealth 15M gaming laptop is 3824percent off and down to $1,060 for Prime Day. This model runs on an 11th-gen Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also has a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display and support for WiFi 6.

Acer Aspire 5

Acer's Aspire 5 is on sale for just about $410, which is 18 percent cheaper than usual. This 15-inch notebook runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In general, we like the Aspire 5 series for its good build quality, comfortable keyboard and solid performance — all things that can be hard to find on cheap Windows laptops.

HP Pavilion 15

Amazon knocked 18 percent off this HP Pavilion 15 laptop, bringing it down to $775. It runs on an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. We also like that it has an edge-to-edge FHD display and a number pad on the keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Samsung's original Galaxy Chromebook is nearly half off and down to $580. The discounted model runs on a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We gave it a score of 74 when it first came out for its slick design, beautiful display and fast performance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet is 44 percent cheaper than usual and down to $500. We gave the tablet a score of 81 when it first came out in 2020 for its gorgeous design, lovely 120Hz display and useful S-Pen and note-taking software.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

The Galaxy Tab S8 is on sale for $580 right now, or $120 off its normal price. These are Samsung's answers to Apple's iPad Pros, and we gave the S8+ a score of 85 for its gorgeous display, super thin design, good battery life and included S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro laptop with a 15.6-inch AMOLED screen, a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is on sale for $880 right now, or 32 percent off its usual price. This a relatively new laptop from Samsung that focuses on being as thin and light as possible without compromising on performance, and stunning with a lovely display.

Fire HD 8

The Fire HD 8 tablet is half off and down to $45. We gave it a score of 81 for its decent performance, good battery life, wireless charging capabilities and USB-C port.

Fire HD 10

The Fire HD 10 has dropped to only $75 for Prime Day. It's the Fire tablet to get if you want the best performance possible. We like its 1080p display, 12-hour battery life and its Show Mode feature.

Fire 7 Kids Pro

Amazon's Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet is down to $50, or 50 percent off its usual rate. It's the smallest of the company's affordable tablets and the kids version comes with a protective case, a two-year warranty and one year of access to Amazon Kids+.

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro

The 8-inch version of Amazon's kids tablet is on sale for $70. This also comes with a protective case, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro

The Fire HD 10 Kids is also on sale for $120 right now. You're getting the same thing in this bundle — a protective case, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ — along with a larger tablet.

