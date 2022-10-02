The best October Prime Day deals on laptops and tablets we could find

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

It's always a good idea to check out the laptops and tablets on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. We saw a bunch of great deals for the first shopping event this year back in July, and now for October Prime Day, another swath of discounts has pop up. While buying a laptop from Amazon isn't as flexible as it is when you're buying one directly from the manufacturer, it's still a good way to get your hands on a new machine. You're mostly limited by the number of configurations Amazon has available at the time. So if you want to spec out your new machine to a tee, we recommend going directly to Dell, Razer, Lenovo and other OEMs to do so — but if you're fine with a pre-made model, Amazon can be a good place to get a laptop for less. Here are the best deals on laptops and tablets we found for this October Prime Day.

MacBook Air M1

The previous-generation MacBook Air with the M1 chipset is on sale for a new low of $799. Although the latest model is outfitted with the M2 chip, this version remains a solid, speedy laptop. We gave it a score of 94 for its impressive performance, excellent keyboard and trackpad and fanless design.

iPad

The 10.2-inch iPad is down to $269. We gave it a score of 86 for its improved performance, excellent battery life, better front-facing camera and increased base storage.

iPad Air M1

Apple's latest iPad Air with the M1 chipset is on sale for $519. We gave it a score of 90 for its extremely fast performance, improved front camera and excellent battery life.

iPad mini

Apple's latest iPad mini is $100 off and down to $399 right now. We consider it to be the best small tablet you can get, and it earned a score of 89 from us for its refined design, Center Stage cameras, solid performance and good battery life.

iPad Pros

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chipset is cheaper than ever with a starting price of $899. This version earned a score of 87 from us for its excellent performance, gorgeous screen and new Center Stage cameras.

Razer Blade 14

Engadget

The Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is $800 off and down to $2,000. The Blade is one of our favorite gaming laptops thanks to its sleek design and strong performance, and this model has a 14-inch QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Microsoft's 13-inch Surface Laptop 4 is on sale for $899 right now, and you're getting an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for that price. That's a fairly powerful configuration, so the fact that you can get it for less than $1,000 makes it a great deal. We gave the 15-inch model a score of 87 for its speedy performance, great keyboard and excellent battery life.

Acer Aspire 5

Acer

Acer's Aspire 5 laptop has been discounted by $120, bringing it down to $260. The Aspire 5 series is a solid option for those looking for an affordable Windows laptop. This model on sale includes an 11th-gen Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook

Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Lenovo's 2-in-1 Chromebook is $150 off and down to $280, which is a record-low price. This model earned a spot on our list of favorite Chromebooks thanks to its bright touchscreen, backlit keyboard and its combination of USB-C and USB-A ports. The model on sale includes an 11th-gen Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434

ASUS

ASUS's convertible Chromebook is on sale for $350, which is $190 off its usual price and a record low. This particular version has a 14-inch FHD touchscreen, a Core M3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter.