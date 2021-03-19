All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Best Buy's kicking off the weekend with another limited-time sale. Through Sunday, a bunch of smart TVs, smartphones, laptops and more have been deeply discounted — and this includes some of the newest handsets from Samsung and laptops and tablets from Microsoft. Amazon's matching some of the sale prices, too, so you have options when it comes to where you want to spend your money. Here are the best tech deals we found in Best Buy's three-day sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

The latest smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy S21, is on sale for $700 at both Best Buy and Amazon. We gave this handset a score of 88 for its attractive design, lovely display, long battery life and versatile cameras. If you’re looking for the best value Android phone, this is your best bet. The Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra are also on sale for $800 and $1,000, respectively.

Buy Galaxy S21 5G at Best Buy - $700 Buy Galaxy S21 5G at Amazon - $700 Buy Galaxy S21+ at Best Buy - $800 Buy Galaxy S21+ at Amazon - $800 Buy Galaxy S21 Ultra at Best Buy - $1,000 Buy Galaxy S21 Ultra at Amazon - $1,000

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G

Last year's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are on sale for $800 and $1,100, respectively. These are some of the biggest, baddest Samsung phones you can buy and we gave the Ultra a score of 86 for its fantastic display, excellent battery life and top-notch performance.

Buy Galaxy Note 20 at Best Buy - $800 Buy Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at Best Buy - $1,100

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

The Galaxy Tab S7 is down to $680 right now and the S7+ is down to $880. These are Samsung's best high-end tablets yet and we gave the Tab S7 a score of 80 for its solid build, lovely 120Hz display and long battery life. Both also come with S Pens as well for note-takers and artists.

Buy Tab S7 at Best Buy - $680 Buy Tab S7+ at Best Buy - $880

Sony WH-1000XM4

Our favorite pair of ANC headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, is on sale for $278 at Best Buy plus a bunch of other places on the internet. These are some of the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones you can get and we gave them a score of 94 for their excellent active noise-cancellation tech, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at B&H - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 bundle at Adorama - $278

Beats Solo Pro

Although not an all-time low, $170 for the Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones remains a decent deal. Originally $300, these headphones earned a score of 81 from us for their excellent sound quality, good ANC and improved design.

Buy Solo Pro at Best Buy - $170

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover

You can grab the Surface Pro 7 with its Type Cover for only $799 at Best Buy this weekend. That's a solid price for the 2-in-1 because it's normally not bundled with its keyboard case (which normally costs $160 extra). We gave the Surface Pro 7 a score of 82 for its powerful performance, solid build and excellent typing experience when using Microsoft's accessory.

Buy Surface Pro 7 bundle at Best Buy - $799

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

Both the 13-inch and the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 are on sale for $900 and $1,100, respectively. The 13-inch model gives you a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage while the 15-inch notebook gives you an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We gave the Laptop 3 a score of 80 for its minimalist design, solid performance and lovely display.

Buy Surface Laptop 13 at Best Buy - $900 Buy Surface Laptop 15 at Best Buy - $1,100

65-inch Vizio P-Series X Quantum 4K TV

Vizio's excellent 65-inch P-Series X Quantum 4K TV is $220 off, bringing it down to $1,300. What sets this model apart is its active full array backlighting with 384 local dimming zones, plus its max 3,000 nits of brightness. Vizio's new ProGaming Engine also supports AMD FreeSync tech, variable refresh rate, low input lag and 120Hz gaming.

Buy 65-inch P-Series X 4K TV at Best Buy - $1,300

65-inch Sony A8H OLED TV

You can save $500 on Sony's 65-inch A8H OLED TV, bringing the price down to $2,000. While we have seen it for $200 less than that in the past, this is still a good sale if you've had your eye on this set for a while. This 2020 model has X-Motion Clarity technology, which should reduce blur and improve the quality of fast-moving images, in addition to Ambient Optimization, which tweaks aspects of the picture and sound to suit your viewing space.

Buy 65-inch Sony A8H OLED at Best Buy - $2,000 Buy 65-inch Sony A8H OLED at Amazon - $1,998

65-inch LG CX/BX OLED TVs

LG's 65-inch CX OLED is down to $2,000 right now and the slightly more affordable BX OLED model is $100 less than that. The CX model in particular is part of LG's midrange OLED lineup and uses the company's a9 Gen 3 AI Processor 4K. It also supports 120Hz refresh rates, NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and more. If you can't wait for LG's 2021 models to be released, these sales are good ones to consider on last year's models.

Buy 65-inch LG CX OLED at Best Buy - $2,000 Buy 65-inch LG CX OLED at Amazon - $1,997 Buy 65-inch LG BX OLED at Best Buy - $1,900 Buy 65-inch LG BX OLED at Amazon - $1,897

43-inch Samsung The Frame TV

The 43-inch Samsung Frame TV is $100 off, bringing it down to $900. The Frame family is designed for those that don't want to look at a black box when their TV is turned off — instead, the Frame's show artwork while you're not using them. This 4K model uses Quantum Dot technology and supports Google Assistant voice commands, too.

Buy 43-inch Frame at Best Buy - $900 Buy 43-inch Frame at Samsung - $900

