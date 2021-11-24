All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Aside from the weeks leading up to the big game, the Black Friday shopping period is arguably the best time of year to buy a new TV. Whether you're looking for your first OLED set or a budget-friendly smart TV, you'll find many options at cheaper-than-usual prices at Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers. TVs from LG, Sony, Samsung, TCL and others have been discounted this year — and it's worth noting that while we highlight certain sizes here, you'll likely find that if one size is on sale, other sizes in the same lineup will also be discounted. And if you're not looking to upgrade your TV, there's a bunch of other home theater equipment on sale right now too, including streaming devices, soundbars and more. Here are the best TV deals, along with the best home theater sales, we could find for Black Friday.

55-inch LG C1 OLED

LG

LG's mid-tier C1 OLED smart TV has been discounted to $1,300. It runs on the company's α9 Gen 4 AI processor 4K and supports Game Optimizer, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and voice commands with Alexa and the Google Assistant.

55-inch LG G1 OLED

LG

The LG G1 OLED smart TV has been discounted to $1,700. Part of the "gallery" series, it uses OLED evo panel technology to get better brightness and clearer whites than standard OLED displays. It also runs on LG's a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K and supports features like G-SYNC, FreeSync, OLED Motion Pro and voice commands via Alexa and the Google Assistant.

55-inch LG A1 OLED

LG

LG's A1 OLED TV is on sale for $1,100. The A1 series is the most affordable of the company's newest OLED sets, making these sets good options for anyone looking to upgrade to OLED while on a tight budget.

55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED

Sony

Sony's premium Bravia XR A80J OLED set is on sale for $1,400. It includes most of the company's best TV technology, including the Cognitive Processor XR, HDMI 2.1 support, 4K upscaling, XR Motion Clarity and improved sound with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and built-in subwoofers.

48-inch Sony Bravia A9S OLED

Sony

Sony's Bravia A9S OLED smart TV is down to $1,200, or $300 off its normal price. It runs on the company's Processor X1 Ultimate and supports HDR and Dolby Vision, Acoustic Surface Audio, X-Motion Clarity technology, AirPlay 2 and more.

55-inch Sony X950H

Sony

Sony's X950H LED smart TV is on sale for $1,020, which is 15 percent off. While not an OLED set, this TV has local dimming LED backlighting along with the Android TV operating system, Google Assistant and Alexa support, Game Mode and AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility.

55-inch Samsung The Frame

Samsung

Samsung's The Frame is on sale for $1,000. This is the TV to get if you'd prefer to look at something more interesting than a black box when not actually watching a TV show or movie. Its art mode lets you select images to display on the screen whenever you want, and it also supports 4K AI upscaling and truer colors using Quantum Dot technology.

85-inch Samsung QN90A Neo QLED

Samsung

Samsung's massive 85-inch QN90A Neo QLED smart TV is $700 off right now, bringing it down to $3,300. It has Quantum HDR 32X for vibrant, vivid colors, mini LEDs for improved contrast and Object Tracking Sound+ for more immersive audio.

55-inch Vizio OLED 4K TV

Vizio

Vizio's 55-inch H1 OLED TV is $300 off right now, bringing it down to $1,000. This is a solid price for a mid-sized OLED set that supports Dolby Vision HDR, Vizio's IQ Ultra processor, 120Hz gaming with VRR and built-in AirPlay and Chromecast technology.

75-inch Vizio P-Series 4K TV

Vizio

Vizio's 75-inch P-Series 4K TV is $400 off, bringing it down to $1,600. This set supports full array local dimming, a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, Dolby Vision HDR, Quantum Color, AirPlay 2 and more.

Roku Streambar

Valentina Palladino / Engadget

The Roku Streambar is down to $80 right now, or $50 off its normal price. It's a compact soundbar that will upgrade any living room relying on an old TV with weak audio. We gave it a score of 86 for its solid audio quality, Dolby Audio support and built-in 4K streaming technology.

Vizio Elevate soundbar

Vizio

Vizio's Elevate soundbar is on sale for $800, or $300 off its normal price. While not an all-time low, it's the best price we've seen on the device in months. It has multiple speakers inside the main portion that rotate upward whenever you're playing Dolby Atmos or DTS:X content. Plus, the whole system has 18 speakers, including a wireless subwoofer and two satellite surround speakers that you can position anywhere in the room.

Chromecast with Google TV

Google

The Chromecast with Google TV has dropped to $40, which is $10 cheaper than usual. We gave the device a score of 86 for its 4K HDR streaming capabilities, Dolby Vision and Atmos support plus its much needed and very handy new remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped to $35. This has all of the features of the standard Fire TV Stick 4K plus support for WiFi 6 and picture-in-picture live view.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $25 right now. It's one of the easiest ways to get 4K streaming TV into your TV, plus it supports Dolby Audio and Alexa voice commands.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite has dropped to $18. It provides 1080p streaming, access to services like Netflix and Prime Video and can stream music from services like Spotify and Pandora.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Roku

The new Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $30, or $20 off its normal price. It builds upon the technology in the Streaming Stick+, supporting 4K HDR10+ content, Dolby Vision, long-range WiFi, voice search and TV controls with the included remote.

NVIDIA Shield TV

Engadget

NVIDIA's Shield TV has dropped to $129, or roughly $20 cheaper than usual. This is one of the more powerful streaming devices available today thanks to its Tegra X1+ processor, support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, Chromecast 4K and AI-powered 4K upscaling.

