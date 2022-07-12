The best Amazon Prime Day TV and home entertainment deals

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It's not often that you upgrade your TV, but Amazon Prime Day is a good time to consider doing so. Prime members can get steep discounts right now on Fire TVs and sets from other companies like Sony, Samsung and others. And not every sale on Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members — there are some discounts that are available to anyone, so it's worth checking out the televisions on sale during the two-day shopping event. If you're not looking for a brand new TV, there are other home entertainment gadgets on sale too, including streaming devices, soundbars and more. Here are the best TV and home entertainment deals we found for Prime Day 2022.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon

You can pick up Amazon's most affordable streamer, the Fire TV Stick Lite, for only $12 right now. It supports 1080p streaming and gives you access to some of the most popular services like Netlfix and Disney+.

Fire TV Stick

Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for $17. It supports 1080p streaming with Dolby Atmos and it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that has power and volume buttons on it.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $25 for Prime Day. This one supports 4K streaming with Dolby Vision along with Dolby Atmos audio and Amazon's Fire TV OS.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon

The higher-end Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped to $35, which is $20 less than usual. On top of all of the features in the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, the Max version also supports WiFi 6 and live picture-in-picture viewing.

Fire TV Cube

Nicole Lee / Engadget

Amazon's Fire TV Cube has dropped to $60, or half off its regular price. It supports 4K streaming, Dolby Vision and Atmos, plus hands-free Alexa controls.

Apple TV 4K

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

The latest Apple TV 4K has dropped to $110. While on the expensive side, it's a set-top box that Apple lovers will appreciate. We gave it a score of 90 for its speedy performance, Dolby Vision and Atmos support and much improved Siri remote.

Chromecast with Google TV

Engadget

The Chromecast with Google TV is down to $40 right now. We gave it a score of 86 for its handy remote control, good Google Assistant integration and 4K streaming chops with Dolby Vision and Atmos support.

Roku Express

Engadget

Roku's Express streaming dongle has dropped to $18. Like Amazon's own budget streaming devices, the Express doesn't have a ton of fancy features, but it does support HD content and it comes with a high-speed HDMI cable. The Express 4K+ streamer is also on sale for $25.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

The latest Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $30. It builds upon the technology in the Streaming Stick+, supporting 4K HDR10+ content, Dolby Vision, long-range WiFi, voice search and TV controls with the included remote.

Roku Ultra

Roku

The Roku Ultra is on sale for $80 right now. We consider this to be the best set-top box you can get right now thanks to its 4K HDR10+ support, Ethernet port, included remote with a headphone jack and overall solid performance.

Roku Streambar

The Roku Streambar is down to $90 right now. It's a compact soundbar that will upgrade any living room relying on an old TV with weak audio. We gave it a score of 86 for its solid audio quality, Dolby Audio support and built-in 4K streaming technology. The more advanced Streambar Pro is on sale for $150, too.

Amazon Omni Series 4K TVs

Amazon

You can pick up any of a number of Amazon Fire TVs for less on Prime Day, but we recommend springing for one of the newer Omni Series sets. All of them stream in 4K and support HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. The real perks come in if you're already a heavy Alexa user as these TVs have built-in microphones to allow hands-free Alexa access, so you can basically treat the TV as you would an Echo smart speaker.

2021 LG OLED smart TVs

A number of 2021 LG OLED smart TVs are on sale for Prime Day. One of the best is the 65-inch B1 OLED TV. which is 30 percent off and down to $1,500. This version runs on LG's a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K, works with G-Sync and FreeSync technologies and has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support built in.

Samsung The Frame series

Samsung

Most 2021 Samsung The Frame bundles have been discounted for Prime Day, which means you can save when you pick up a TV and a custom bezel. The cheapest option will be on the 43-inch TV, which, when paired with a bezel, will run you $848. The Frame QLED TVs have 4K resolutions, an anti-reflective coating and Art Mode support.

65-inch Sony A80J Bravia XR OLED smart TV (2021)

Sony

Sony's 65-inch Bravia XR OLED TV is down to $2,200 right now, or $300 off its usual price. It may be a 2021 model, but it has most of the features anyone would be looking for in a OLED TV. That includes deep blacks and rich colors, plus perks like HDMI 2.1 support for a better gaming experience, the Google TV interface and Alexa capabilities.

Hisense smart TVs

Hisense

Hisense has discounted a number of its TVs for Prime Day. All of the best deals are on 4K sets, and you can get up to $400 off some 4K TVs. A couple of standouts include the 75-inch U7G Series 4K Android TV for $930 and the 65-inch R6G Series 4K Roku TV for $430.

Samsung Freestyle projector

Samsung

Samsung's new Freestyle projector is cheaper than ever right now and down to $798. That's more than half off its normal price, making it a great time to pick one up if you've had your eye on it. The portable projector came out earlier this year and it supports a display size ranging from 30 to 100 inches with a 1080p resolution, plus auto leveling, giving you plenty of placement options.

