The best VR accessories for 2023

VR headsets are getting lighter every year, but it’s still not exactly comfortable to wear a 1.5-pound computer on your face. Meta’s Quest line ships with a decent, though not spectacular, cloth head fastener. To boost your comfort, go with the company’s proprietary Elite Strap. It’s available with or without a battery, but that extra component serves two important purposes. Not only will it give you an extra two hours of playtime, but it provides a counterweight when wearing the headset, taking much of the pressure away from the front of your head and balancing everything out. This counterweight is especially important when using the headset for long periods of time.

Meta’s Elite Strap with the battery pack is available for the Quest 2 and the Quest 3, but they are not universally compatible. In other words, make sure you get the right one for the headset that you own.