Bird Buddy's latest smart feeder offers a closer look at hummingbirds

The halls of CES are full of smart home products, but some of them grab our attention more than others. Enter Bird Buddy, a company that makes camera-equipped bird feeders for keeping tabs on the winged friends around your yard, patio or balcony. The current model accommodates whatever seed you prefer and motion sensor alerts you via the company's app when you have a visitor. That same software catalogs images and video clips as well. It's like a security cam, but way more fun.

At CES 2023, Bird Buddy is adding an AI-powered smart feeder for hummingbirds to its lineup. The aptly named Smart Hummingbird Feeder can identify 350 species of the animals and the motion sensor lets you know when one is ready for a snack. This model can be disassembled in two parts, which Bird Buddy says helps with regular cleanings, and the company explains that the design will prevent leaks. Just like the original, the camera is removable when it needs a charge and there's an optional solar roof should you choose to splurge.

The Bird Buddy Smart Hummingbird Feeder is expected to go on sale in late 2023.