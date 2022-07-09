Blizzard won’t release any more new content for ‘Heroes of the Storm’

Blizzard is ending development on Heroes of the Storm. In a brief blog post published on Friday , the studio said it plans to support the MOBA “in a manner similar” to games like Starcraft II . Moving forward, Blizzard said fans can expect the company to continue to release patches that address bugs and balance issues “as needed.” However, it has “no plans” to add new content to the in-game shop – which, for the time being, will continue to operate.

“To our Heroes community, we say, ‘thank you,’” Blizzard said, noting it will gift a free in-game mount to players with the game’s next patch. “You continue to be one of our most passionate communities, we’re grateful for your continued dedication and support, and as always, we look forward to seeing you in the Nexus.”