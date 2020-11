BMW will at last show off the production design of its iNext electric vehicle on November 11th. The automaker, which announced the SUV in 2018, is hosting a digital version of its NextGen event next week.

As if BMW hasn't teased the EV enough, a six-episode "docutainment series" will debut on November 10th in the leadup to the reveal. The event will also include premieres of vehicles from the Motorrad motorcycle division on November 11th and Mini on November 17th.