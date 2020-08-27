Latest in Gear

Image credit: Bollinger

Bollinger reveals its electric Deliver-E delivery van

It'll come in a variety of configurations and is set to go into production in 2022.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Bollinger's Deliver-E electric van
Bollinger

EV startup Bollinger Motors isn’t scheduled to start production on its rugged utility trucks until next year, but it’s already looking toward the future. It’s given the first glimpse of its electric delivery van, the Deliver-E. Bollinger has only released renders of the EV’s design for now, but they give a taste of what the company is planning.

Bollinger's Deliver-E electric van
Bollinger

Bollinger will offer the van in several sizes with different battery pack configurations, with a maximum range of up to 200 miles. The company said it’ll offer variants that are “engineered to fit Classes 2B, 3, 4, and 5.” That flexibility could help Bollinger stand out from its many rivals in the electric van market.

The Deliver-E is a walk-in van with an 18-inch step-in height, which Bollinger claims is the lowest in the industry. The EV will offer up to 100 kW DC fast charging too, along with universal charge ports. It’s scheduled to go into production in 2022.

