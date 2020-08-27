Bollinger reveals its electric Deliver-E delivery van

EV startup Bollinger Motors isn’t scheduled to start production on its rugged utility trucks until next year, but it’s already looking toward the future. It’s given the first glimpse of its electric delivery van, the Deliver-E. Bollinger has only released renders of the EV’s design for now, but they give a taste of what the company is planning.

Bollinger will offer the van in several sizes with different battery pack configurations, with a maximum range of up to 200 miles. The company said it’ll offer variants that are “engineered to fit Classes 2B, 3, 4, and 5.” That flexibility could help Bollinger stand out from its many rivals in the electric van market.