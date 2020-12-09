'Borderlands 3' will get 4K and 4-player split-screen on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Gearbox is determined to keep Borderlands 3 relevant as next-generation consoles arrive, and it’s not just focusing on visual touch-ups. The developer used its PAX Online presentation to reveal (via Windows Central) that Borderlands 3 will come to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with both 4K, 60 frames per second visuals as well as support for up to four players in a local split-screen mode. That’s not the most useful feature in a socially distant 2020, but it’ll be helpful if there’s more than one Borderlands fan in your household.

Current-generation players will get two-player vertical split-screen, Gearbox said. The company also teased cross-platform play coming in 2021, although it didn’t say which systems would be included.