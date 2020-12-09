Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Gearbox Software/2K Games

'Borderlands 3' will get 4K and 4-player split-screen on PS5 and Xbox Series X

The updates will be free for current players.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
50m ago
Gearbox Software/2K Games

Gearbox is determined to keep Borderlands 3 relevant as next-generation consoles arrive, and it’s not just focusing on visual touch-ups. The developer used its PAX Online presentation to reveal (via Windows Central) that Borderlands 3 will come to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with both 4K, 60 frames per second visuals as well as support for up to four players in a local split-screen mode. That’s not the most useful feature in a socially distant 2020, but it’ll be helpful if there’s more than one Borderlands fan in your household.

Current-generation players will get two-player vertical split-screen, Gearbox said. The company also teased cross-platform play coming in 2021, although it didn’t say which systems would be included.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X updates will be free to existing players and will carry over your add-ons as well as saved games. Gearbox didn’t say just when support for the new hardware would arrive.

The gameplay itself is getting a tune-up. More paid content is coming later in 2020, but the focus will be on adding skill trees for each Vault Hunter character, such as a Trapper path for Fl4k the Beastmaster. That’s not as substantive as new storylines, but it could keep the shooter reasonably fresh even after the novelty of 4K Borderlands wears off.

In this article: borderlands 3, gearbox software, gearbox, 2K Games, PS5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, games, video games, news, gaming
