The 'Borderlands' movie is done filming

It's a wrap for the Borderlands movie production, now that the cast and crew are done with principal photography. To celebrate the event, Gearbox and Lionsgate have released our first clear look at the movie version of the franchise's sassy, mouthy robot Claptrap. They've only shown us images with silhouettes of the characters before this, but now we have a high-res photo of Claptrap with a clapper board announcing that the filming is done.

Gearbox/Lionsgate

In the movie based on Gearbox's first-person shooter franchise, Cate Blanchett plays Lilith, a treasure hunter who returns to her home planet of Pandora. To find the missing daughter of Atlas (described at the the universe's most powerful S.O.B.), she teams up with Roland (Kevin Hart) who was once a highly respected soldier, pre-teen demolitionist Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt) and her musclebound protector Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis) the scientist and Claptrap (Jack Black) the sassy robot. "These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power," the movie's synopsis reads.

Lionsgate announced that Hostel director and Inglourious Basterds star Eli Roth will direct the Borderlands movie adaptation in early 2020. The project has been in development since 2015, but production didn't officially start until late last year. Now that filming is done, all we can do is wait for a premiere date and hope that the movie will do the games justice.