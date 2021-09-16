Cadillac Lyriq EV reservations open on September 18th

Cadillac is preparing to leap into the electric vehicle market with the , and now the automaker has revealed when you'll be able to lock in your reservation. You'll get your first chance to lay claim to a this Saturday (September 18th) at 4PM ET. Cadillac will host a two-hour livestream on the YouTube masthead in the lead-up to reservations opening.
The Lyriq starts at $58,795 and has a range of . It has a giant, and it's built on parent company GM's . Cadillac plans to release its first EV in the first half of 2022.
i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.