Cadillac Lyriq EV reservations open on September 18th

Cadillac is preparing to leap into the electric vehicle market with the Lyriq , and now the automaker has revealed when you'll be able to lock in your reservation. You'll get your first chance to lay claim to a 2023 Lyriq this Saturday (September 18th) at 4PM ET. Cadillac will host a two-hour livestream on the YouTube masthead in the lead-up to reservations opening.

The Lyriq starts at $58,795 and has a range of over 300 miles . It has a giant, 33-inch wraparound display and it's built on parent company GM's Ultium battery platform . Cadillac plans to release its first EV in the first half of 2022.