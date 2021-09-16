Cadillac Lyriq EV reservations open on September 18th

Deliveries should start in the first half of 2022.
September 16th, 2021
Cadillac Lyriq
Cadillac

Cadillac is preparing to leap into the electric vehicle market with the Lyriq, and now the automaker has revealed when you'll be able to lock in your reservation. You'll get your first chance to lay claim to a 2023 Lyriq this Saturday (September 18th) at 4PM ET. Cadillac will host a two-hour livestream on the YouTube masthead in the lead-up to reservations opening.

The Lyriq starts at $58,795 and has a range of over 300 miles. It has a giant, 33-inch wraparound display and it's built on parent company GM's Ultium battery platform. Cadillac plans to release its first EV in the first half of 2022.

