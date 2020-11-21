Tesla won't face a fight over California's latest COVID-19 restrictions

California is once again instituting restrictions to keep COVID-19 in check, but it’s not going to risk pushback from Tesla this time around. Reuters reports the state’s Health Department has determined that workers at Tesla’s Fremont factory are considered essential and won’t be subject to a curfew on businesses operating between 10PM and 5AM. Manufacturing workers are considered essential, the Health Department said, and that covers Tesla by extension.

Alameda County, which includes Fremont, said it was following state rules but said it might go beyond those requirements in the future.