Latest in Gear

Image credit: REUTERS/Stephen Lam TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Tesla won't face a fight over California's latest COVID-19 restrictions

California's new curfew won't apply to Tesla's factory.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
November 21, 2020
74 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A worker exits a Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle at Tesla's primary vehicle factory after CEO Elon Musk announced he was defying local officials' coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions by reopening the plant in Fremont, California, U.S. May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
REUTERS/Stephen Lam TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

California is once again instituting restrictions to keep COVID-19 in check, but it’s not going to risk pushback from Tesla this time around. Reuters reports the state’s Health Department has determined that workers at Tesla’s Fremont factory are considered essential and won’t be subject to a curfew on businesses operating between 10PM and 5AM. Manufacturing workers are considered essential, the Health Department said, and that covers Tesla by extension.

Alameda County, which includes Fremont, said it was following state rules but said it might go beyond those requirements in the future.

While the state wasn’t necessarily trying to avoid a battle with Tesla, its decision could have that effect. The electric car maker closed its Fremont plant for six weeks when Alameda County ordered a shutdown in March, but it reopened the factory in early May in defiance of county rules. Company chief Elon Musk said he was willing to risk arrest and even threatened to move Tesla’s headquarters in response to the policy.

The decision comes as there are questions about Musk’s health. A week earlier, he said he received both positive and negative COVID-19 test results after suffering possible (if relatively mild) symptoms. This hasn’t had a tangible impact on Tesla’s business, but there’s little doubt that the new coronavirus looms over the EV giant regardless of whether or not its factory stays open around the clock.

In this article: California, Electric vehicle, ev, transportation, coronavirus, Factory, Electric car, Tesla, Covid-19, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
74 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Nintendo's Black Friday sale includes 'Mario Kart' when you buy a Switch

Nintendo's Black Friday sale includes 'Mario Kart' when you buy a Switch

View
HomePod's first jailbreak opens the door to unofficial features

HomePod's first jailbreak opens the door to unofficial features

View
The Google Home Max is half off for Black Friday this year

The Google Home Max is half off for Black Friday this year

View
Apple's iPad Air drops to record-low price one week before Black Friday

Apple's iPad Air drops to record-low price one week before Black Friday

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr