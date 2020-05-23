Watch the first private 'Call of Duty: Warzone' tournament at 3PM ET

Activision is ready to show what all-pro Call of Duty: Warzone tourneys are like. The gaming giant is debuting the first Call of Duty League Warzone Weekend today (May 24th) at 3PM Eastern, marking the start of private lobby Warzone competitions. The 48-player event is pre-recorded, but it will show just what the league’s dozen teams can do when they square off against each other, not the public.

The company is sweetening the pot with a beta that provides in-game rewards for watching League matches, such as double XP tokens and themed cosmetics like sprays and calling cards.