Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Activision

Watch the first private 'Call of Duty: Warzone' tournament at 3PM ET

Warzone Weekend marks a new phase for the game's competitive scene.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
33m ago
Comments
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Wearing a skull mask in 'Call of Duty: Warzone'
Activision

Activision is ready to show what all-pro Call of Duty: Warzone tourneys are like. The gaming giant is debuting the first Call of Duty League Warzone Weekend today (May 24th) at 3PM Eastern, marking the start of private lobby Warzone competitions. The 48-player event is pre-recorded, but it will show just what the league’s dozen teams can do when they square off against each other, not the public.

The company is sweetening the pot with a beta that provides in-game rewards for watching League matches, such as double XP tokens and themed cosmetics like sprays and calling cards.

It was easy to see this coming. Warzone racked up tens of millions of players in a matter of weeks. And like Epic, which rapidly built out a Fortnite pro circuit, Activision is keenly aware that esports can be vital to keeping a game relevant. Still, this private tournament is an important moment — effectively, it represents the end of Warzone’s honeymoon phase and the first serious test of its appeal to esports fans.

In this article: Activision Blizzard, Activision, infinity ward, Raven Software, Call of Duty, call of duty warzone, Warzone, battle royale, games, video games, esports, call of duty league, video, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Astronomers spot a strange, first-of-its-kind asteroid near Jupiter

Astronomers spot a strange, first-of-its-kind asteroid near Jupiter

View
The latest iOS jailbreak cracks virtually any iPhone

The latest iOS jailbreak cracks virtually any iPhone

View
The best fitness trackers you can buy

The best fitness trackers you can buy

View
Samsung gets approval for Galaxy Watch Active 2's ECG, but only in Korea

Samsung gets approval for Galaxy Watch Active 2's ECG, but only in Korea

View
Original Xbox's complete source code leaked online

Original Xbox's complete source code leaked online

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr