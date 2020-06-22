Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: YouTube

YouTube brings summer camp home to kids

Experience adventure, arts, sports or STEM camp at home with Camp YouTube.
Ann Smajstrla
13m ago
streaming
YouTube

If kids can’t attend an IRL summer camp this year, then YouTube is trying to give them the next best thing with #CampYouTube. Starting today, kids and parents can access more than 1,200 hours of scheduled programming with “campfire talks,” DIY projects and virtual field trips. The fun lasts through July 5th.

Parents and caregivers are looking for ways to keep entertained and educated this summer, as Google searches for “virtual summer camps” have spiked in recent weeks, according to the YouTube blog. “You’re juggling work, life, kids and the state of the world today. The struggle is real,” YouTube exec Malik Ducard wrote. This is why, he said, Camp YouTube is providing the tools needed to create a virtual camp experience at home.

A gif showing the Camp YouTube screen.
YouTube

Choose from Camp YouTube’s four themes: STEM, arts, sports and adventure. Each theme has two curated video playlists: one geared toward teens, and another for younger kids. For example, teens experiencing the STEM camp will be directed to videos like “Solar System 101” from National Geographic, “Everything You Need to Start Programming!” and a “How to Make a Lemon Battery” tutorial. Younger STEM enthusiasts will see videos on the YouTube Kids app, like coding lessons from toy company Goldieblox and a “How to Make Slime” video from PBS Kids.

Other themes present corresponding videos and activities. Adventure camp “brings the outside in,” teaching kids about nature and wildlife. Arts camp covers art history, writing dance, music and other creative pursuits. The sports camps feature videos on several sports and wellness topics, but basketball lovers are in for extra excitement -- the NBA, WNBA and Jr. NBA have partnered with Camp YouTube to develop basketball exercises and drills. More information can be found at the Camp YouTube website.

PBS Kids, YouTube, YouTube Kids
