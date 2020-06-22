YouTube brings summer camp home to kids

If kids can’t attend an IRL summer camp this year, then YouTube is trying to give them the next best thing with #CampYouTube. Starting today, kids and parents can access more than 1,200 hours of scheduled programming with “campfire talks,” DIY projects and virtual field trips. The fun lasts through July 5th.

Parents and caregivers are looking for ways to keep entertained and educated this summer, as Google searches for “virtual summer camps” have spiked in recent weeks, according to the YouTube blog. “You’re juggling work, life, kids and the state of the world today. The struggle is real,” YouTube exec Malik Ducard wrote. This is why, he said, Camp YouTube is providing the tools needed to create a virtual camp experience at home.