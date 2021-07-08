Canon's EOS R6 and EOS-1D X Mark III get C-Log 3 support

After confirming the EOS R3, Canon is bringing pro-grade video features to a trio of existing cameras by way of a firmware update. Both the EOS R6 and EOS-1D X Mark III are getting C-Log 3, which provides an expanded dynamic range and offers more color space options for high-quality video.

The updates also mean the two cameras, along with the full-frame mirrorless EOS R5, will be able to simultaneously record movies on two memory cards, giving you a backup of your footage. While the EOS-1D X Mark III and EOS R5 can now support CFexpress VPG400 cards, which feature a minimum write speed of 400 MB per second that makes them ideal for shooting in 8K or recording RAW footage.

Updating the R5 also makes it compatible with two Canon Cine servo zoom lenses, the CN-E18-80mm T4.4 L IS KAS S and CN-E70-200mm T4.4 L IS KAS S, and the EOS utility and Camera Connect software. You'll also be able to shoot 5K cropped ProRes RAW when connected to the Atomos Ninja V monitor/recorder and, in addition, 8K ProRes RAW and 8K AT 30 fps on the Ninja V+.