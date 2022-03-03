Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 are getting free PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades

Ray-tracing and other new features will also come to PC at the same time.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|03.02.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
March 2nd, 2022
In this article: news, gaming, resident evil, ps5, resident evil 7, xbox series x, xbox series s, resident evil 3, playstation, resident evil 2, xbox, playstation 5, pc gaming, capcom
Resident Evil 2
Capcom

Capcom is upgrading a trio of Resident Evil games for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Current-gen console versions of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard are on the way with features including ray-tracing, 3D audio and support for higher framerates. There will also be haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support on the PS5's DualSense controller, so Mr. X and Nemesis might look and feel more terrifying than ever.

If you own any of the games on PS4 or Xbox One, you can upgrade to the current-gen versions at no extra cost when they arrive later this year. PC players will receive upgrade patches for all three titles.

Capcom released remakes of Resident Evil 2 in 2019 and Resident Evil 3 in 2020 on PC and previous-gen consoles. Those games and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard were all built on Capcom's own RE Engine.

Resident Evil 3
Capcom

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget