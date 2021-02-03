Carl Pei’s Nothing is reportedly about to reveal its first smartphone

Surprise!
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|03.02.22
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
March 2nd, 2022
In this article: OnePlus, Nothing, news, gear, Carl Pei, smartphone, Android, mobile
Nothing London Carl Pei
Nothing

In what should come as a surprise to no one, Carl Pei’s Nothing has reportedly been busy at work developing a smartphone. According to TechCrunch, the startup plans to announce the device by sometime next month. Details on the phone are sparse, but it’s said to borrow design cues from the company’s Ear 1 wireless earbuds. Specifically, it will reportedly incorporate the “elements of transparency” found on Nothing’s first product. TechCrunch reports Nothing showed off the device to industry executives at Mobile World Congress, currently underway in Barcelona, Spain.

Beyond those details, the outlet doesn’t say much about the phone itself. But given Pei’s past involvement in OnePlus, that might be enough to get smartphone enthusiasts excited. After all, for the seven years that he was involved with the company, OnePlus released some of its most talked-about phones, including the OnePlus One, 3T and 6, and built a devoted fanbase on the back of its design and software philosophies.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget