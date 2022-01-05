GM officially reveals its Chevrolet Silverado electric truck

We all knew this was coming. During its CES 2022 keynote address on Wednesday, GM CEO Mary Barra officially unveiled the new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, GM's second fully electric model built on the Ultium battery platform.

The fully-electric full size pickup will be available in two versions when it arrives late next year; the RST First Edition and a WT model designed for fleet usage. Both will offer an estimated 400-mile range, accommodate up to 350 kW DC fast charging speeds, and include 10.2kW of offboard power to run anything from corded power tools to home accessories in the event of a power outage. The RST is expected to have up to 664 horsepower with more than 780 lb-ft of torque, run a 0-60 in under 4.5 seconds (according to GM estimates). The RST will be able to tow up to 10,000 pounds and carry 1,300 pounds of payload.

The Silverado will also incorporate four-wheel steering and a multiflex tailgate that can accomodate cargo up to nearly 11 feet in length. On the interior, drivers will enjoy a fixed glass roof and a 17-inch LCD infotainment system. Additional features will be installed via OTA updates. Pricing and EPA range estimates have not yet been disclosed.

The Silverado joins the Hummer EV in GM's burgeoning electric vehicle lineup and will be made at the same Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, GM's Factory ZERO, when production ramps up in 2023. They'll soon be joined by the Chevrolet Equinox EV SUV (with a starting price around $30,000) and a Chevy Blazer EV, both of which become available at some point in 2023.