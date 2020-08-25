Chrome's new tab grouping feature brings order to chaos

As promised, Google is bringing a new organization feature to tab hoarders. Beginning today, Chrome users can group tabs in their desktop windows. The tab groups are customizable -- you can label them with names and colors -- and you can easily collapse, expand or drag-and-drop them. They’ll pop up any time you close and reopen Chrome.

Chrome

That’s just one of several productivity features coming to Chrome today. Now, when you hover over a tab, you’ll see a thumbnail preview of the page. You can also fill out and save PDFs directly in Chrome -- or use Adobe’s PDF shortcuts. And soon, when you’re using your laptop in tablet mode, you’ll be able to swipe through tabs and browse the web using touchscreen controls. That feature will appear first on Chromebooks.