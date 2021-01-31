Chromebook demand more than doubled in 2020 due to the pandemic

It’s no secret that Chromebook demand surged in 2020 as people were forced to work and learn from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s now clear just how much demand there really was. According to 9to5Google, Canalys estimated that Chromebook shipments more than doubled in 2020 from 14.7 million laptops to 30.7 million. For some PC makers, the jump was huge — Samsung’s shipments more than quadrupled (albeit to a still-modest 1.9 million), while Lenovo’s made a similar leap to 6.8 million.
Growth skyrocketed in the last quarter of 2020. Outside of Acer, whose shipments ‘only’ grew 76 percent, the increases were dramatic — Lenovo saw its Chromebook numbers jump a staggering 1,766 percent.