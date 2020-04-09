Twitter, YouTube TV web apps come to Play Store for Chromebooks

Today, the most common way to install apps on a Chromebook is to download the Android version through the Play Store. But that isn’t a perfect solution, in part because the apps aren’t designed for Chrome OS. It looks like this could be changing though. As Chrome Unboxed discovered, Twitter and YouTube TV now automatically install as Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) on Chromebooks.

PWAs are a type of application delivered through the web. They appear on your home screen like regular apps, launch the same way, use fewer resources (battery life and storage) and don’t care which operating system you’re using. PWAs have been available for Chromebooks for a few years, but users had to search them out on their own. Now, when a Chromebook user locates Twitter or YouTube TV in the Play Store and hits download, the PWA-version will automatically load.