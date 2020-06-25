Cox claims it can reduce the lag in your PC games for $5 per month

Many internet providers try to court gamers by promising more bandwidth, but Cox is betting that reduced lag may be a better hook. It’s launching an Elite Gamer service that promises lower PC gaming latency for $5 per month per device (up to three devices) if you have both Cox’s Panoramic WiFi and at least Preferred 150 internet access, or $7 per month if you don’t have Panoramic. The plan routes traffic to game servers using the “most efficient path,” theoretically improving the lag and overall stability.
The company claims substantial results. Cox’s promo page touts 34 percent lower lag versus a typical connection, 55 percent fewer ping spikes and 45 percent less “jitter.” You should have fewer instances where a hiccup ruins a crucial game moment, to put it more plainly.