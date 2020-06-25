Cox claims it can reduce the lag in your PC games for $5 per month

There are caveats, and not just the lack of support for console or mobile players. Elite Gamer is enabled on a title-by-title basis, and the compatibility list won’t always make you happy. Cox mostly covers the bases for games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite, Overwatch and Rainbow Six: Siege, but it’s not a comprehensive list — we didn’t see Valorant when we wrote this, for example. You’re trusting that Cox will improve the traffic quality for a game in a timely fashion, and it may be less compelling if you have to wait months to claim a competitive edge.

And while Cox told Engadget that this doesn’t violate the spirit of net neutrality, including the 2015 rules that were scrapped by Ajit Pai’s FCC, it’s still true that you’re paying extra to get better performance for certain kinds of software. The company is just going about things in a different, more neutral method — it’s defining the routing once your data leaves the Cox network, rather than managing things inside that network. This could run on “any ISP’s network,” Cox said. That’s good news to some degree, but it still risks creating a two-tiered system where gamers who can’t justify the extra outlay are at a disadvantage.