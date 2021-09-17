Crucial's 1TB MX500 internal SSD is on sale for $85 right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Crucial's storage devices are reliable options if you're looking for an internal drive to give your laptop or desktop extra space. One of our favorites, the Crucial MX500 SSD, has dropped to a record low on Amazon right now — only $85 for a 1TB model. You can snag a 2TB model for less, too, as it's down to $189. This is the first time since January that we've seen such a good price on this model, so now's the time to pick one up if you can tell your machine is reaching its storage limit.

This is a 3D NAND SATA drive with a standard 2.5-inch design, so it should fit into most computers, and it has speedy sequential read speeds of up to 560 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 510 MB/s. As far as security goes, it has AES-256 bit hardware encryption plus integrated power loss immunity, which should protect your data even if you lose power in the middle of a work session.

While Amazon isn't having a formal storage sale, there are a number of other SSDs available on discount right now. Crucial's BX500 internal SSD in 480GB is on sale for $47 and the Crucial X8 portable SSD in 2TB is down to $220. The X8 is a handy drive that would work well for college students, photographers and others who need a lot of digital space with them at all times, and it's fast with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s. Two notable Samsung internal drives are on sale as well: the Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD in 2TB is half off, bringing it down to $250, and the Samsung 980 Pro in 2TB is down to $362.

