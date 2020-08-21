'Crysis Remastered' can run in 8K, if your PC can handle it

If a Nintendo Switch can run the Crysis remaster, you might assume more powerful consoles and modern PCs should have no trouble in handing the notoriously resource-hungry game. Maybe not so much if you’re hoping to play Crysis Remastered with all the settings maxed out.

Along with a release date, Crytek and co-developer Saber Interactive unleashed a trailer that shows off the remaster’s technical capabilities. It will include textures up to 8K, HDR support, motion blur, more light settings and updated particle effects to name a few. Crytek says its CryEngine tech can support software-based ray tracing on Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro. Crysis Remastered can also tap into Nvidia’s RTX graphics cards for hardware-based ray tracing on PC.