Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Crytek/Saber Interactive

'Crysis Remastered' can run in 8K, if your PC can handle it

It's coming to PS4, Xbox One and Epic Games Store on September 18th.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
15m ago
Comments
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Crysis Remastered
Crytek/Saber Interactive

If a Nintendo Switch can run the Crysis remaster, you might assume more powerful consoles and modern PCs should have no trouble in handing the notoriously resource-hungry game. Maybe not so much if you’re hoping to play Crysis Remastered with all the settings maxed out.

Along with a release date, Crytek and co-developer Saber Interactive unleashed a trailer that shows off the remaster’s technical capabilities. It will include textures up to 8K, HDR support, motion blur, more light settings and updated particle effects to name a few. Crytek says its CryEngine tech can support software-based ray tracing on Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro. Crysis Remastered can also tap into Nvidia’s RTX graphics cards for hardware-based ray tracing on PC.

So, the old gag of “but can it run Crysis?” is still very much at play here, as you’ll need a powerful PC to get the most out of the remaster. Crysis Remastered, which dropped on Switch last month, is coming to the Epic Games Store, PS4 and Xbox One on September 18th. It’ll cost $30.

In this article: crysis remastered, crysisremastered, crysis, crytek, switch, nintendo switch, nintendo, nintendoswitch, games, video games, videogames, ps4, playstation 4, playstation4, xbox one, xbox one x, xboxonex, ps4 pro, ps4pro, ray-tracing, raytracing, pc, epic games store, epicgamesstore, 8k, cryengine, hdr, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google Maps is tracking the spread of America's wildfires hour by hour

Google Maps is tracking the spread of America's wildfires hour by hour

View
Uber and Lyft had time to comply with the law. They did not.

Uber and Lyft had time to comply with the law. They did not.

View
A typo created a 212-story monolith in ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’

A typo created a 212-story monolith in ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’

View
The Morning After: One typo created a random skyscraper in 'Flight Simulator'

The Morning After: One typo created a random skyscraper in 'Flight Simulator'

View
LG's transparent OLED displays are on subway windows in China

LG's transparent OLED displays are on subway windows in China

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr