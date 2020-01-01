Latest in Gear

Image credit: Steinberg

Cubasis 3 mobile DAW comes to Android

Android users have another option for portable music production.
Ann Smajstrla
32m ago
Comments
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

An image of Cubasis 3 being used on a tablet.
Steinberg

The Cubasis 3 mobile DAW is now available on Android, meaning the platform’s selection of digital audio workstations has caught up a little to iOS. The app brings a multitude of audio recording and editing tools to the fingertips of Android and iOS users alike, including the ability to combine multiple tracks, the Cubasis mixer and more.

Cubasis, a mobile version of music creation software Cubase, has been offered on iOS since 2012. Notable features include an improved MIDI resolution, 75 new effects presets, the addition of a “history list” feature to replace “undo” and an improved MediaBay for sharing and storing music, among others. The brand new “Master Strip Plug-In Suite” gives users a stereo imager for manipulation of stereo width, multiband compressor to alter frequency ranges and loudness maximizer to raise loudness without clipping.

If you’re an iOS user, the recent version 3.1 update fixes many issues users have found and reported in the app. Cubasis 3 can be bought in the App Store and Google Play for $49.99.

In this article: Cubasis 3, Cubase, digital audio workstation, Android, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

View
SpaceX has a month to prove Starlink is worthy of rural broadband funding

SpaceX has a month to prove Starlink is worthy of rural broadband funding

View
'Star Wars: Squadrons' will let you pilot an X-wing in VR

'Star Wars: Squadrons' will let you pilot an X-wing in VR

View
Scientists locate the first fast radio burst in the Milky Way

Scientists locate the first fast radio burst in the Milky Way

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr