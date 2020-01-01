Cubasis 3 mobile DAW comes to Android

The Cubasis 3 mobile DAW is now available on Android, meaning the platform’s selection of digital audio workstations has caught up a little to iOS. The app brings a multitude of audio recording and editing tools to the fingertips of Android and iOS users alike, including the ability to combine multiple tracks, the Cubasis mixer and more.

Cubasis, a mobile version of music creation software Cubase, has been offered on iOS since 2012. Notable features include an improved MIDI resolution, 75 new effects presets, the addition of a “history list” feature to replace “undo” and an improved MediaBay for sharing and storing music, among others. The brand new “Master Strip Plug-In Suite” gives users a stereo imager for manipulation of stereo width, multiband compressor to alter frequency ranges and loudness maximizer to raise loudness without clipping.