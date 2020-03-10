Trump administration proposes splitting Cyber Command from the NSA

The Trump administration elevated the role of Cyber Command in 2018, and now it’s apparently ready to give the division its own berth. Defense One reports that officials have proposed splitting Cyber Command leadership from the NSA. It’s not certain why there’s a split in the works, although DO sources claimed it might reflect Trump’s frustration with NSA and Cyber Command head Gen. Paul Nakasone (shown above) over the handling of a string of cyberattacks against federal agencies.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo characterized the hacks as serious and said Russia was “pretty clearly” behind them. Trump, however, downplayed the attacks and tried to shift the potential blame to China without providing evidence. Reports have largely linked the attacks to Russia’s Cozy Bear, a state-sponsored group that has attacked US infrastructure in the past.