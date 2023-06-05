'Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty' will take you back to Night City on September 26th A new trailer for the expansion features Idris Elba.

Major Hollywood stars are coming out to play during Summer Game Fest. After Nicolas Cage showed up at the opening keynote to discuss his role in Dead by Daylight, Keanu Reeves appeared at the Xbox Games Showcase to present the trailer for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Reeves reprises his role as Johnny Silverhand in the expansion, which includes another big name in the form of Idris Elba. Phantom Liberty sees Johnny and V undertaking "a dangerous spy mission," Reeves said, with Elba playing a secret agent. The expansion will take you to Dogtown, a new area of Night City, where you'll be tasked with rescuing the president of the New United States of America. "Expect a massive expansion. Twists, secrets and plenty of stuff to do," Reeves added.

The trailer features the voice of a new character who says they are aware of the ticking timebomb in V's head (no spoilers for those who haven't played the main game) and that they can save the protagonist's life. It seems that the price of salvation is extracting the commander in chief.

Phantom Liberty is shaping up to be an intriguing continuation of Cyberpunk 2077's story. Let's hope the debut of the expansion goes much more smoothly than the debut of the original game. We'll find out when Phantom Liberty drops on September 26th. It's worth noting, however, that the DLC will not be available on PS4 or Xbox One.

