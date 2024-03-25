Cyberpunk 2077 will have a free trial on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S this weekend
You can play up to five hours of the base game at no extra cost.
Night City is looking for new residents — even if they’re only temporary ones who happen to be in the neighborhood for a few hours. CD Projekt Red is offering PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players the chance to check out for free over the Easter weekend.
You’ll be able to play up to five hours of the sprawling first-person RPG at no extra cost between 11AM ET on March 28 and 2:59AM ET on April 1. PlayStation Plus Premium members also have access to a five-hour trial of the base game, but CDPR notes that no subscription is necessary to hop in this weekend.
Try out #Cyberpunk2077 for free!
Get a taste of Night City in a free trial coming soon to @PlayStation 5 and @Xbox Series X|S. Deets below 👇 pic.twitter.com/CTcs2Sm3ZJ
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 25, 2024
If you’re an efficient player, five hours of game time might just be enough to see you through the pivotal heist mission toward the end of the first act. It’s there that the story really opens up and perhaps might entice you to buy the full game to keep playing.
Cyberpunk 2077 had a in 2020 and was in such rough shape that Sony pulled it from the PlayStation Store and . The game’s in much better condition these days. I dropped off of Cyberpunk 2077 after playing for a few hours at launch. The arrival of the pulled me back in and I ended up enjoying the base game. I've yet to check out the highly regarded or the that overhauled some of the key systems, but newcomers will be able to get a taste of the latter for free this weekend.