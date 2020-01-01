'Cyberpunk 2077' is coming to GeForce Now via Steam, Epic Games and GoG

The only two ways to get Cyberpunk 2077 with RTX ray tracing are to own a high-end PC with an NVIDIA RTX GPU or use NVIDIA’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service. So far, however, the GeForce Now option for Cyberpunk 2077 was only available on GoG.com, but now NVIDIA has announced that you’ll be able to use GeForce Now on Steam and Epic Games, too.
To play, you’ll need a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 from GoG.com, Epic Games or Steam, along with a Windows or Mac PC, Nvidia Shield, Chromebook, Android or Safari for iPhone and iPad support. You’ll also need a minimum 15 Mbps download speed and preferably 25 Mbps for 1080p play.