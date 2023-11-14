Cybertruck resellers rejoice: Tesla won’t sue you for flipping your car too soon
Tesla seems to have removed a controversial clause from its Cybertruck purchase agreement.
Tesla apparently won’t sue Cybertruck buyers for reselling the vehicle within the first year of buying it. Its newly-updated purchase agreement, which had included the as of last week, has now been removed, Electrek, which first spotted the change.
The previous version of the stated that Tesla “may seek injunctive relief to prevent the transfer of title of the Vehicle” if buyers breach its resale provision, or it may “demand liquidated damages from you in the amount of $50,000 or the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer,
whichever is greater.” Buyers who tried to flip their Cybertrucks could also be banned from buying Tesla vehicles in the future, the previous agreement said. It was also unclear how long Tesla would enforce this clause.
Electrek noted that clauses like these have been used by other car companies like Ferrari, Ford, and Porsche before to prevent resellers from scalping rare or expensive cars. But the Cybertruck, whose first deliveries are due around the end of this month, is supposed to be a mass-produced vehicle, with Tesla claiming to be able to build around 125,000 of them each year. The company has delayed the Cybertruck numerous times and full-fledged production until 2024.