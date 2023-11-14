Cybertruck resellers rejoice: Tesla won’t sue you for flipping your car too soon

Tesla apparently won’t sue Cybertruck buyers for reselling the vehicle within the first year of buying it. Its newly-updated purchase agreement, which had included the controversial clause as of last week, has now been removed, according to Electrek, which first spotted the change.

The previous version of the agreement stated that Tesla “may seek injunctive relief to prevent the transfer of title of the Vehicle” if buyers breach its resale provision, or it may “demand liquidated damages from you in the amount of $50,000 or the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer,

whichever is greater.” Buyers who tried to flip their Cybertrucks could also be banned from buying Tesla vehicles in the future, the previous agreement said. It was also unclear how long Tesla would enforce this clause.