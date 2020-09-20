Latest in Entertainment

Netflix cancels 'Dark Crystal' prequel series after one season

The announcement was made just hours after the show won an Emmy.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
18m ago
Dark Crystal
Netflix

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will not get a second season. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that the series, a prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson movie, has been cancelled by Netflix. The news comes just hours after the series won its first Emmy award for best children’s program. 

Featuring a blend of Henson-esque puppetry and digital effects, the show was fronted by an all-star cast including Nathalie Emmanuel, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Shazad Latif. In a statement, executive producer Lisa Henson said that the team behind the show is “grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realize this ambitious serious,” and that they will “look for ways to tell [more of this] story in future.”

In this article: Netflix, Jim Henson, Lisa Henson, Dark Crystal, The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance, Dark Crystal Age of Resistance, news, entertainment
