Netflix cancels 'Dark Crystal' prequel series after one season

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will not get a second season. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that the series, a prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson movie, has been cancelled by Netflix. The news comes just hours after the series won its first Emmy award for best children’s program.

We are honored to announce The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Program! Congrats to all of the incredibly talented artists who brought this fantastic world to life and made the series a reality! Thra rejoices! pic.twitter.com/QhrN3nt9gi — The Dark Crystal (@darkcrystal) September 20, 2020

Featuring a blend of Henson-esque puppetry and digital effects, the show was fronted by an all-star cast including Nathalie Emmanuel, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Shazad Latif. In a statement, executive producer Lisa Henson said that the team behind the show is “grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realize this ambitious serious,” and that they will “look for ways to tell [more of this] story in future.”