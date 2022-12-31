Today is the last day to use Dark Sky on iOS before it shuts down Pour one out for the king of weather apps.

The time has come to say goodbye to Dark Sky. Nearly two years after Apple purchased the much-loved weather app , and more than a year after announcing its impending shutdown, Dark Sky is about to stop functioning. Since September, an in-app notification has warned iOS users the software would no longer work come January 1st, 2023. In September, Apple also removed Dark Sky from the App Store ( following an earlier delisting from the Play Store ).