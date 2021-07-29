‘Stanley Parable’ and ‘Gone Home’ devs team up to form Ivy Road studio

Along with showing off a bunch of upcoming games during its showcase on Thursday, Annapurna Interactive announced some developer partnerships. One of them is with a new studio called Ivy Road from powerhouse indie developers Davey Wreden and Karla Zimonja.

I am thrilled to announce that @zusty, @C418 and I have started a new video game studio called Ivy Road! We are working with @A_i on an unannounced game, and I can't wait until we're able to finally show it to all of you. pic.twitter.com/N5j5BFv4rV — Davey Wreden (@HelloCakebread) July 29, 2021

Wreden is best known as the writer and designer of The Stanley Parable . Zimonja previously worked at Fullbright and is the co-creator of indie hits Gone Home and Tacoma . They're now combining their talents at Ivy Road, which is based in Vancouver.

The duo didn't reveal any details about the first game they're working on for AI. However, they did note that composer Daniel Rosenfeld (aka C418), of Minecraft fame, is part of the team, along with several other developers.