Sports service DAZN expands to 200 countries on December 1st

Since launching in 2016, sports streaming service DAZN has made its way to the US, Brazil, Canada, Japan and a handful of European countries. On December 1st, the company plans to complete its largest expansion to date by opening up access to its platform in more than 200 countries across the globe. In most of the new markets where sports fans will have the chance to subscribe to DAZN, the company says the service will initially cost £2 (approximately $2.58) per month or less.

While DAZN has dabbled in various sports, including Major League Baseball, boxing has been the company’s main calling card in recent years. To that end, two boxing events will be the highlight of the rollout: a December 5th match between Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell, and a December 12th duel between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev.