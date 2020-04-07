'Dead Cells' is coming to Android on June 3rd

Dead Cells at last has an Android release date. It'll hit the Google Play Store on June 3rd. Publisher Playdigious previously said the port would arrive in the third quarter of this year, so unlike many other games, it's actually being released ahead of schedule.

Developer Motion Twin announced last May that it was working on an Android version of the super-tough roguelike. It’ll include many of the same mobile-friendly options as the iOS port, such as control remapping, external controller support and an auto-hit mode.