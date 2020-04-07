Latest in Gaming

'Dead Cells' is coming to Android on June 3rd

The roguelike's also on sale on iOS for the first time.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
38m ago
A screenshot of the Android version of Dead Cells.
Dead Cells at last has an Android release date. It'll hit the Google Play Store on June 3rd. Publisher Playdigious previously said the port would arrive in the third quarter of this year, so unlike many other games, it's actually being released ahead of schedule. 

Developer Motion Twin announced last May that it was working on an Android version of the super-tough roguelike. It’ll include many of the same mobile-friendly options as the iOS port, such as control remapping, external controller support and an auto-hit mode.

If you pre-register, the Play Store will notify you when Dead Cells is available and you'll save 10 percent on the regular $9.99 price. Meanwhile, it’s on sale on iOS for the first time. For the next week, Dead Cells costs $5.99, a 30 percent discount.

