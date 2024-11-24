Nintendo Black Friday deals are live: Get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for a record-low price

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Nintendo Black Friday deals are now live, and they’re worth paying attention to if you want to pick up some big games on sale. In addition to video games, you can pick up a few Nintendo Switch bundles on sale as well, including options for the standard Switch, the OLED model and the Switch Lite. The deals are available at retailers like Best Buy and Target, and of course, direct from Nintendo.

Perhaps the jewel in Black Friday’s crown is a big discount on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Normally $70, Nintendo has the game for $50, but we're seeing even steeper price drops at GameStop ($45), Target ($40) and Best Buy ($40) at the moment. The game is an absolute blast and builds on all of the good stuff originally introduced in Breath of the Wild. This time, however, new abilities allow for even more unique solutions to puzzles.

The sale also applies to the long-gestating Pikmin 4 and the sublimely creative Super Mario Maker 2. Both is available for between $35 and $40. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the belle of the COVID-era ball, costs between $35 and $40 as well, depending on the retailer.

There are a few deals on an actual Switch console bundles, too. The Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition has dropped to $210, but it comes with some serious perks. This bundle ships with the gold-colored console and a full year of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. This provides access to all kinds of retro games, from the NES all the way to the N64. Elsewhere at Target and Best Buy, a bundle with the Nintendo Switch OLED edition and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down to $275. The standard Switch is also on sale bundled with the same game for $225.

There’s a caveat here. The Nintendo Switch isn’t long for this world, as a sequel is imminent. Adults may want to wait for the new console, but a Switch Lite is still a great gift for a kid. However, nobody has any idea what Trump’s promised tariffs will do to console prices, so maybe even the Switch Lite will cost $600 next year. Who the heck knows anymore.

If you're keen on getting some holiday shopping done now, though, you can browse the best Black Friday tech deals we've curated. Gaming deals are ramping up, and right now you can get up to 55 percent off Xbox titles right now, or a 1TB Xbox Series X with two included controllers for $490 — that's $110 off the usual rate. Elsewhere, Lego deals are in full swing with up to 40 percent off Star Wars and Super Mario sets, including this Super Mario King Boo's Haunted Mansion (71436) for $60 and Star Wars: A New Hope Boarding The Tantive IV Fantasy Toy (75387) for $44.

