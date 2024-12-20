Our favorite Sony earbuds hit an all-time low, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
The 10th-gen iPad, PlayStation 5 and Roku Streaming Stick 4K are all on sale as well.
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We're less than a week from Christmas, and if you haven't finished your holiday shopping, well, you should probably get on that. While it's likely too late to get most items shipped by Wednesday morning, there are still tons of decent tech deals available for those you're seeing after the holiday — or if you just want to treat yourself. For one, Sony's WF-1000XM5, our pick for the best wireless earbuds, is down to an all-time low of $198, while the 10th-gen iPad is back at its best-ever price at $250. Several other gadgets we recommend are similarly discounted, including the PlayStation 5, Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Apple AirTags. Here are the best tech deals from this week you can still get today.
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Sony WF-1000XM5 for $198 at Amazon ($102 off MSRP): The XM5s are the top pick in our guide to the best wireless earbuds, offering exceptional noise cancellation, a warm yet customizable sound, 8-12 hours of battery life and loads of handy bonus features. The design may not fit everyone's ears comfortably, but it's slimmer and lighter than previous versions. This discount matches the lowest price we've seen and undercuts the pair's Black Friday deal by $30. Also at Target and Best Buy.
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Apple iPad (10th gen) for $250 at Amazon ($99 off): This matches the best price we've seen for the budget pick in our iPad buying guide. Just note that it only applies to the silver model, and you'll need to clip an on-page coupon to see the full discount at checkout. While the entry-level iPad lacks the laminated display, faster chip and wider accessory support of the iPad Air, it gets close enough to be a strong value for casual web browsing, reading and gaming.
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Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29 at Amazon ($21 off): A pick from our guide to the best streaming devices, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is snappy and easy to navigate, with support for all the major HDR formats, streaming apps (Twitch aside) and Apple AirPlay. Its search function isn't as comprehensive as some competing streamers, however, and the UI isn't the most exciting to look at. This deal ties the price we saw on Black Friday; it's a few bucks above than the stick's all-time low but still $5 off its typical going rate in recent months. Also at Target and Best Buy.
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PlayStation 5 (slim) for $424 at Amazon ($76 off): This 15 percent discount has been live since before Black Friday, but Sony says it'll end on December 24, so consider this a last call. While it's not the best price we've seen, larger drops have still been uncommon over the last year. This bundle throws in a few Fortnite skins and V-Bucks, while the console alone is available for the same price. You can also pair it with the RPG Dragon Age: The Veilguard or an EA sports game for $450 at Walmart and Best Buy. Also at Target, GameStop and PlayStation Direct.
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PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (slim) + NBA 2K25 for $374 at GameStop ($76 off): If you don't care about owning physical media, you can still save an extra $50 upfront by getting the all-digital PS5. This bundle includes the latest NBA 2K game, though the Fortnite bundle noted above and the standalone console are each available for $375 too. Also at Target, Best Buy and PlayStation Direct.
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$100 PlayStation Store gift card + $15 Target gift card for $100 at Target ($15 off, Target Circle only): If you pick up a digital PlayStation gift card worth $100 or more at Target, the retailer will toss in its own $15 e-gift card with your purchase. The catch is that you need a Target Circle membership to take advantage, though it's at least free to sign up for that. If you often shop at Target and planned to pick up some PlayStation credit anyway, it's hard to complain about bonus money either way. The same offer is available for Xbox gift cards as well. Target says both promos will expire on Friday.
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Apple AirTags (4-pack) for $70 at Amazon ($29 off): Apple's Bluetooth tracker is our top pick for iPhone users, unsurprisingly, as it accurately locates tagged items right from the Find My app. Its waterproof design and replaceable battery are nice, too, though you'll need to grab a holder or case if you want to attach one to your keys. This deal isn't quite an all-time low for a four-pack, but it beats the street price we've seen for most of the past month by a couple bucks. Also at Best Buy.
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Apple Pencil (2nd gen) for $80 at Amazon ($49 off): This discount comes within a dollar of the best price to date for Apple's second-gen Pencil stylus, which remains an accurate tool for sketching and notetaking. To be clear, though, you should only get it if you have an older iPad Air, Pro or mini and don't plan on upgrading anytime soon. Otherwise, go for the Apple Pencil Pro, which works with the newer models and adds built-in Find My support, among other conveniences. Also at Target.
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LG B4 OLED TV (48") + $50 Best Buy gift card for $600 at Best Buy ($250 off): The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024. It gets you the core benefits of any good OLED set — excellent contrast with deep black tones, wide viewing angles, fast motion, etc. — but it's not as bright as some upper-tier OLEDs, so it's better off in a darker room. That said, this is a stellar value if you don't mind a smaller panel. This offer ties the largest cash discount we've seen and, unlike the deal we saw on Black Friday, it also includes with a $50 digital gift card.
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Half-Life: Alyx for $20 at Steam ($40 off): In case you missed it, Valve kicked off its annual Steam Winter Sale yesterday, bringing its usual buffet of PC game discounts along with it. There are simply too many deals to list everything here, but this one ties the lowest price to date for Half-Life: Alyx, which remains a must-try FPS for VR newbies. A few other quick-hit highlights: Halo: The Master Chief Collection for $10, The Orange Box for $2, Grand Theft Auto IV (plus DLC) for $6, Titanfall 2 for $3, Pizza Tower for $13 (trust me on this one) and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for $8. Valve says the sale will last until January 2.
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Super Mario RPG for $30 at GameStop ($30 off): The SNES classic Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars didn't really need a Switch remake, but it got one last year anyway. Thankfully, the new version keeps the original's oddball spirit intact as it spruces up the visuals for true 3D. If you're in the mood for a lighter RPG, this price is an all-time low.
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Backbone One (2nd gen) for $50 at Best Buy ($50 off): The Backbone One is a comfy mobile gamepad that connects directly to your phone's USB-C port and makes playing console-style games feel a little more natural. This matches the all-time low for the most recent model.
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Anker Soundcore Space A40 for $45 at Amazon ($40 off): The Soundcore Space A40 is the longtime top pick in our guide to the best budget earbuds. While it can't match the Sony XM5s in terms of sound quality and noise-canceling strength, it gets admirably close for way less cash. Wireless charging, multipoint connectivity, 8-10 hours of battery life and a compact design all help, though call quality is mediocre, and there's no auto-pausing when you remove an earbud. This is the same deal we saw on Black Friday; outside of a couple drops for Costco members, it ties an all-time low. Also at Anker with an on-page coupon.
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JLab Go Air Pop for $10 at Target ($15 off): The Go Air Pop is another pair we highlight in our budget earbuds buying guide. It's about as basic as the price would suggest, with no active noise cancellation (ANC), an all-plastic design and a relatively boomy sound. JLab released a new ANC version in October. That said, the older model's audio quality is still passable, its built-in touch controls actually work and it gets a solid 8-9 hours of battery life. If you just want a competent pair for as little money as possible, it's hard to beat $10. This deal ties the Pop's all-time low.
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Keychron Q3 Max for $182 at Keychron ($32 off): The Keychron Q Max series is the top pick in our guide to the best mechanical keyboards, pairing an upscale (if heavy) aluminum case with a delightful typing experience and deep customizability. This ties the all-time low we saw on Black Friday for the tenkeyless model, but other sizes are discounted as well. Also at Amazon for $188, but only for Prime members.
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Beats Pill for $100 at Amazon ($50 off): We gave the latest Beats Pill a score of 83 over the summer and currently recommend it in our Bluetooth speaker buying guide. It's not the best pure value, and it struggles at maximum volume, but in general it pumps out strong bass without sounding imbalanced. A clean, water-resistant design, ample battery life and wired audio support over USB-C add to the appeal. This deal ties the speaker's all-time low. Also at Target and Walmart.
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Samsung Pro Plus (512GB) for $38 at Amazon ($38 off): The Pro Plus is the top pick in our guide to the best microSD cards. It's not the cheapest option, but it was faster than most in our benchmark tests, with a particular edge in random performance. That helps it play a bit nicer in a portable gaming PC or a device like the Raspberry Pi, where it'd more frequently have to access smaller bits of data in random locations. The 512GB model here has previously sold for less, but this discount marks its lowest price since March. Also at Samsung and B&H.
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Google Pixel 8a for $399 at Amazon ($100 off): This is the second-best price we've seen for an unlocked Pixel 8a, which we consider the best midrange phone for Android fans. It has most of the headline features you'd get from a flagship Pixel phone — excellent cameras, a crisp 120Hz OLED display, clean software with updates through 2031, solid performance and battery life — only it puts them in a slightly cheaper plastic frame with slower charging speeds. At this price, though, that should be easier to live with. Also at Target and Best Buy.
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Anker Prime Power Bank for $78 at Amazon ($52 off): The Anker Prime is the premium pick in our guide to the best power banks. It may be overkill for most, but its hefty 20,000mAh capacity and pair of 100W USB-C ports mean it can recharge multiple laptops — let alone mobile devices — at full speed. There's a 65W USB-A port as well, plus a handy display that keeps you updated on the battery's status. This deal ties the lowest price we've seen. Also at Anker with an on-page coupon.
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Anker 525 Charging Station for $30 at Amazon ($26 off, Prime only): We recommend this 67W desktop charging station in our remote worker gift guide. It's not the fastest model around, but it packs four USB ports (two USB-C, two USB-A) and three AC outlets in a design that's compact enough to fit on a crowded desk. This deal is another all-time low, though it's only available to Prime members.
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Twelve South AirFly Pro for $40 at Amazon ($15 off): Another holiday gift guide recommendation, the AirFly Pro is a Bluetooth transmitter that lets you pair up to two sets of wireless headphones to an inflight entertainment system, older treadmill or most other devices with a 3.5mm jack. This discount marks the lowest price we've seen in a couple of years. Also at Best Buy.
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