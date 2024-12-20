Our favorite Sony earbuds hit an all-time low, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We're less than a week from Christmas, and if you haven't finished your holiday shopping, well, you should probably get on that. While it's likely too late to get most items shipped by Wednesday morning, there are still tons of decent tech deals available for those you're seeing after the holiday — or if you just want to treat yourself. For one, Sony's WF-1000XM5, our pick for the best wireless earbuds, is down to an all-time low of $198, while the 10th-gen iPad is back at its best-ever price at $250. Several other gadgets we recommend are similarly discounted, including the PlayStation 5, Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Apple AirTags. Here are the best tech deals from this week you can still get today.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29 at Amazon ($21 off) : A pick from our guide to the best streaming devices , the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is snappy and easy to navigate, with support for all the major HDR formats, streaming apps (Twitch aside) and Apple AirPlay. Its search function isn't as comprehensive as some competing streamers, however, and the UI isn't the most exciting to look at. This deal ties the price we saw on Black Friday; it's a few bucks above than the stick's all-time low but still $5 off its typical going rate in recent months. Also at Target and Best Buy .

Apple iPad (10th gen) for $250 at Amazon ($99 off) : This matches the best price we've seen for the budget pick in our iPad buying guide . Just note that it only applies to the silver model, and you'll need to clip an on-page coupon to see the full discount at checkout. While the entry-level iPad lacks the laminated display, faster chip and wider accessory support of the iPad Air , it gets close enough to be a strong value for casual web browsing, reading and gaming.

Sony WF-1000XM5 for $198 at Amazon ($102 off MSRP) : The XM5s are the top pick in our guide to the best wireless earbuds , offering exceptional noise cancellation, a warm yet customizable sound, 8-12 hours of battery life and loads of handy bonus features. The design may not fit everyone's ears comfortably, but it's slimmer and lighter than previous versions. This discount matches the lowest price we've seen and undercuts the pair's Black Friday deal by $30. Also at Target and Best Buy .

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

$100 PlayStation Store gift card + $15 Target gift card for $100 at Target ($15 off, Target Circle only) : If you pick up a digital PlayStation gift card worth $100 or more at Target, the retailer will toss in its own $15 e-gift card with your purchase. The catch is that you need a Target Circle membership to take advantage, though it's at least free to sign up for that. If you often shop at Target and planned to pick up some PlayStation credit anyway, it's hard to complain about bonus money either way. The same offer is available for Xbox gift cards as well. Target says both promos will expire on Friday.

The Sony PlayStation 5 (left) and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

Apple AirTags (4-pack) for $70 at Amazon ($29 off): Apple's Bluetooth tracker is our top pick for iPhone users, unsurprisingly, as it accurately locates tagged items right from the Find My app. Its waterproof design and replaceable battery are nice, too, though you'll need to grab a holder or case if you want to attach one to your keys. This deal isn't quite an all-time low for a four-pack, but it beats the street price we've seen for most of the past month by a couple bucks. Also at Best Buy.

Apple Pencil (2nd gen) for $80 at Amazon ($49 off): This discount comes within a dollar of the best price to date for Apple's second-gen Pencil stylus, which remains an accurate tool for sketching and notetaking. To be clear, though, you should only get it if you have an older iPad Air, Pro or mini and don't plan on upgrading anytime soon. Otherwise, go for the Apple Pencil Pro, which works with the newer models and adds built-in Find My support, among other conveniences. Also at Target.