Death Stranding is coming to select Apple devices on January 30

The strange walking simulator is up to half off on iPhone, iPad and Mac if you pre-order.

After a relatively short delay , you'll soon be able to enter the uniquely strange world of Death Stranding on Apple devices. Hideo Kojima's walking simulator will be available on iPhone 15 Pro models and iPads and Macs with M-series chips on January 30. This version of the gloomy open-world adventure will run you $40. However, if you pre-order, you'll save up to 50 percent.

Since this is the director's cut of Death Stranding , it includes extras not available in the base game. Those include additional locations such as an underground factory, expanded story missions and more ways to help Sam Porter Bridge deliver packages, like a cargo launcher and a stabilizer to prevent the hero of the piece from falling over and losing some gear.