Image credit: Kojima Productions

Death Stranding's PC release delayed until July 14th

The port was originally scheduled to come out on June 2nd.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago
PC players will have to wait a little longer to play Hideo Kojima's latest arthouse adventure. In a tweet, developer Kojima Productions revealed that Death Stranding will now launch on July 14th, rather than June 2nd. The studio said the delay was needed "to allow more development time amidst the current work-from-home orders in place." The game, which follows a deliveryman in a post apocalyptic version of the US, will be available through Steam and the Epic Games Store. Publisher 505 Games has promised high frame-rate support, ultra-wide monitor compatibility and some Half-Life themed goodies, including a head crab helmet. It’ll also ship with the photo mode that was added to the PS4 version last month.

In this article: death stranding, kojipro, kojima productions, pc gaming, steam, epic games store, news, gaming
