Deezer's 360 degree audio comes to Sony Reality Audio speakers

With its 360 by Deezer app, Deezer decided to adopt Sony's 360 Reality audio format rather than Dolby Atmos. That format delivers surround sound not just on headphones but Chromecast-enabled speakers like, say, Sony's 360-enabled SRS-RA5000 and RA3000 models. Now, Deezer has announced that it is supporting those two very models with its new casting feature.

If you subscribe to Deezer's premium HiFi tier and own either the Sony RA5000 or RA3000, you'll just need to get the latest 360 by Deezer app, pick a track and select the "cast" button in the top right hand corner. Though it's just a single speaker, you'll here different parts of the song as different independent sound "objects," Deezer said, with vocals and instruments "placed in positions in a virtual auditorium to create a truly immersive experience for the listener."

Deezer originally launched the app in 2019 with 1,000 tracks, and said that library is growing with new albums from David Bowie, Doja Cat and Alicia Keyes. You can now find dedicated 360 editorial playlists in the app's recommendation page, including Deezer's "360 Sessions" playlist with live performances from Dua Lipa, Anne-Marie, Circa Waves and others.

Sony's 360 Reality Audio was already available on the RA5000 and RA3000 speakers via Chromecast on Amazon Music and Tidal. Now that it's on Deezer as well, Sony has a pretty solid base of streaming services using its surround sound tech.