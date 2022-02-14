Dell's 34-inch QD-OLED monitor will cost $1,299 when it arrives this spring

Dell's Alienware monitor that uses Samsung's quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED) tech will arrive this spring for a surprisingly reasonable $1,299, the company announced via a tweet. Dell first unveiled the curved, 34-inch gaming display at CES promising the ultra-high contrast of OLED displays with improved brightness, color range and uniformity.

That price might not seem cheap, but other OLED monitors can cost far more. LG's 32-inch UltraFine OLED model costs $3,999, and even its 27-inch UltraFine model is $2,999.

The Alienware model has specs more designed for gamers than content creators, though, with 3,440 x 1,440 of resolution, a 175 Hz refresh rate, 99.3 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 250 nits of brightness with 1,000 nits peak. It also offers HDR, conforming to the minimum DisplayHDR True Black 400 standard for OLED displays.

Samsung's QD-OLED technology uses blue organic light-emitting diodes passed through quantum dots to generate red and green. That compares to standard OLED, which uses blue and yellow OLED compounds. Blue has the strongest light energy, so QD-OLED in theory offers more brightness and efficiency. Other advantages include a longer lifespan, more extreme viewing angles and less potential burn-in.

How it performs is yet to be seen, however, as the technology is brand new. We'll learn more once the Alienware monitor comes to market this spring, and you can expect to see 55- and 65-inch QD-OLED Bravia TVs from Sony in the near future, as well.