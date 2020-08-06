Share your thoughts on this year's XPS 13 laptop

Last year we asked you to weigh in with your opinions on the Dell XPS 13. Several readers contributed detailed reviews about the pros and cons of the laptop. This year, Dell refreshed its premiere portable with a bigger screen and keyboard, smaller bezels and an overall sleeker design. So we’re asking again for owners of the new model to share their opinions about the improvements. Our reviewer Devindra Hardawar gave the 2020 model of the XPS 13 a score of 94 — what score would you assign it?

This year’s XPS 13 also has a wider, more comfortable keyboard and better battery life. But these upgrades are admittedly subtle — are they enough to make this laptop a must-have? If you own the latest XPS 13, would you recommend it to others? Do you play games on it at all and, if so, how well does it handle them? How much battery life have you managed to eke out of it? Were you stymied by the lack of a full-sized SD card reader? Tell us all about it over on the Dell XPS 13 (2020) product page, and remember the best reviews get included in upcoming user review roundup articles so don’t leave anything out!