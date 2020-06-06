The first live 'Destiny 2' event kicks off at 1PM ET

Bungie is about to try a new strategy for keeping Destiny 2 fresh: holding Fortnite-style live events. The studio is promising (via PC Gamer) that humans will “take aim at the Almighty” (the massive Red Legion spaceship on a kamikaze mission against the Last City) at 1PM Eastern. It’s not certain just what will happen, but season lead Lars Bakken told gamers to be at the Tower hub if they want to see the drama unfold.

Based on earlier glitches, the interplanetary Rasputin defense AI you’ve been helping this season will take down the Almighty and avert catastrophe — there wouldn’t be much of a game left otherwise — but the Tower won’t emerge completely unscathed. The event is coming just days before Bungie both kicks off the next season of D2 and previews year four on June 9th, so you can expect what happens now to have an effect on the plot.