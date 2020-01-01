Dirac's spatial audio tech will soon be built into wireless headphones

Last time we checked in with Dirac, the Swedish audio company known for “digital audio optimization,” it had developed software for improving headphone sound quality. The key element with that app is that it was designed to run on a phone or media player. Dirac has now gone a step further and integrated its spatial audio tech directly into wireless headphones. By leveraging digital signal processors (DSPs) on Bluetooth chipsets from the likes of Qualcomm, MediaTek and BES, the company is giving headphone makers the ability to bypass the playback device to insure immersive sound from stereo content.
In fact, Dirac says this is an industry first. The company explains that any digital sound optimization has typically been done on a connected phone, media player or another system. In other words, you had to download an app or use a piece of software that offered some type of audio enhancement — like a preset for your model of headphones. With this new setup, immersive audio is available out of the box and all the time. There’s no need for a companion app.