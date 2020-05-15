Discord adds drop-in, drop-out video chats

Discord has already taken steps to make its platform more helpful to those affected by coronavirus lockdown, now it’s added a new video call feature to help keep its users connected to friends and family. Today, Server Video chat rolls out to everyone on desktop, web and iOS — Android is on the way.

Discord has had a video chat function since 2017, so the concept isn’t wildly new. Server Video, however, is a little different in that it — as Discord says — is better suited to drop-in, drop-out conversation: “Either hang out in a video call with a few friends or just chill by yourself so others can see when you’re open to talk.” A similar premise to Houseparty, then.